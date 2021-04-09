Pep v Bielsa, retribution and top-four battle – Premier League talking points

Premier League matters are back in focus after some exciting midweek European action.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking points heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

Manchester City’s march to the title

â¬ï¸ West Ham finish Matchweek 30 in the top four â¬ï¸ pic.twitter.com/LdGDDoVuVU — Premier League (@premierleague) April 5, 2021

Pep Guardiola’s men rode their luck during Tuesday’s 2-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. There remains work to be done in Germany next week, making the Spaniard’s selection even harder than usual to work out heading into the Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Leeds. Guardiola’s admiration for counterpart Marcelo Bielsa is well documented and the reverse fixture ended in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road. This should be another interesting encounter as City look for the win that will see them edge ever closer to the title.

Looking for revenge part one

Liverpool were thrashed ay Villa Park (Peter Powell/PA)

Looking for revenge part two

Tottenham scored six at Old Trafford (Carl Recine/PA)

Key clash for Newcastle

Steve Bruce’s side are in a relegation scrap (Richard Sellers/PA)

Top-four scrap

Jesse Lingard is spearheading West Ham’s European push (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

PA Media