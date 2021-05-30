Pep unstuck as midfield gamble fails

For Pep Guardiola, there has long been a celestial quality to the Champions League, even if he has been deprived of its fullest glow for a decade and counting.

“In this competition,” he reflected, after the game that brought them to this night of reckoning beside the Douro estuary, “there is something in the stars.” Better to shoot for those stars again, he reasoned, than to die wondering. But there will be many dark nights of the soul as he ponders whether the gambles for this final were justified.

So deeply does this tournament consume him, you half-suspect he has been disingenuous lately by describing the Premier League as Manchester City’s abiding quest. For it is the continental stage that has captured his heart since childhood. In 1986, he was a ball boy at the Nou Camp when Barcelona succumbed in the European Cup final to Steaua Bucharest. A quarter of a century later, he would be winning club football’s ultimate prize for a second time as manager of his boyhood club, with what Alex Ferguson acclaimed as the greatest side he had ever faced.

As such, after 10 years in exile from these finals, he resolved to attack the moment with everything he had. Out went Fernandinho and Rodri, and in came Raheem Sterling with licence to fire up the afterburners. As gung-ho gestures go, it was the quite the card to play. While Guardiola has made a habit this season of equipping City to fillet opponents without an out-and-out centre-forward, this time he decided to do without a defensive midfielder, too. But it came dreadfully unstuck.

It was a ruse fraught with risk. The consequence of making his midfield so light and his strikeforce so stacked was that City were left hopelessly exposed by their high line. Would Kai Havertz have been allowed to drift into space in behind with Fernandinho to keep City’s shape and discipline?

The crucial pass from Mason Mount went directly through the area in which you would expect a holding midfielder to be sitting, leaving the centre-backs sitting ducks for Timo Werner’s run. This was only the second occasion in the Premier League, FA Cup or Champions League this season that neither Fernandinho nor Rodri had played, the first being a 3-0 canter against Olympiacos last November. Was this really the platform on which to try such a seldom-tested experiment?

Not for the first time these past two months, Guardiola was being outthought by Thomas Tuchel, with whom he once had a master-and-apprentice relationship. But where Tuchel showed consistency in his methods, Guardiola again gave into self-doubt.

The agony for Guardiola was not just that Chelsea frustrated City with a ruthlessly-drilled defence, summed up by Antonio Rudiger’s last-ditch tackle to deny Phil Foden, but they also matched them for technical excellence. Those two domestic victories in the last six weeks were clearly no flukes. Somehow, Tuchel has caused Guardiola to second-guess his better judgment.

Guardiola had seen enough of Chelsea to calculate that they would not be able to cope with his full-strength, attack-minded XI, and yet he was wrong. Tuchel had primed his team to anticipate their every move, neutralising anything that Sterling or Foden could conjure. It was he, not his former mentor, who deserved lauding as the master motivator. City have demolished many venerable dynasties in their annexation of the English game, but in Tuchel’s Chelsea they appear to have encountered the one code they cannot crack. The worries for Guardiola were writ large even before half-time, as he turned to his assistants, desperately seeking advice for what he could tweak to roll back the tide.

The nightmare only intensified, though, when Kevin De Bruyne suffered his grisly clash of heads with Rudiger, forcing from the pitch in tears. The Belgian was right when he claimed nine months ago that City’s record in this competition was becoming worryingly circular. For all that they have given themselves wonderful chances to win the cup with the big ears for the first time, they have crumbled psychologically when it has mattered most. The second they went behind to Havertz’s game, they showed scant idea as to how to respond.

City will come again, as will Guardiola. Their project has come too far for them to abandon hope in this competition yet. But the manager may have some awkward self-reproach in the months ahead. He has strived for this trophy all his life, defined his time at every club by it, from Barcelona to Bayern Munich to City. Through it, he has found the secret to the stars. But as he learned here, the stars do not always align.

