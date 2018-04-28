Pep: Iniesta helped me understand game better

Iniesta gave a tearful press conference at Barcelona's training ground yesterday to call time on his glittering career at the Camp Nou and former Barca boss Guardiola afterwards paid tribute to the cultured 33-year-old midfielder.

"I just say thank you because Andres helped me," said Guardiola. "He helped me to understand the game better - just watching him, what he does on the football pitch. In spite of how many tackles he won it is the way he played, and he was an example of how to be a professional on and off the pitch."

Iniesta, 33, who is expected to move to Chinese Super League club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, came through Barcelona's famed youth academy, La Masia, and has gone on to win every major honour in the game.