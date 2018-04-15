Pep Guardiola’s trophy cabinet

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss endured an uncharacteristic season without silverware in his first year in England.

But he took the first opportunity to open his account this time around with Carabao Cup success against Arsenal in February and after three league titles in both Spain and Germany, Manchester United’s loss to West Brom confirmed he can add England to that list.

Pep Guardiola: Career trophies

The FA Cup has already passed City by after a shock defeat to League One Wigan but the League Cup win adds to two domestic cups with each of his former clubs.