Pep Guardiola wins LMA Manager of the Year award

The Spaniard masterminded City’s Premier League title triumph with a points record of 100, with his side amassing 106 goals along the way.

Guardiola had earlier been named Premier League manager of the year at the LMA Awards dinner in London on Tuesday night, just 24 hours after celebrating City’s triumph with an open-top bus parade around Manchester.

Elsewhere, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock received an LMA Special Achievement Award to mark a record eighth career promotion after taking the Welsh club up in second place in the Sky Bet Championship.