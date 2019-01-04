Pep Guardiola warned by FA after touchline behaviour against Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association over his behaviour during Thursday’s 2-1 victory against Liverpool.

An animated Guardiola threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after a decision had gone against his team in the second half.

It is the 47-year-old’s first warning and was posted on the FA website, which makes it clear that any manager receiving four such warnings must serve a touchline ban.

City moved to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after the win at the Etihad Stadium.

