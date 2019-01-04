Pep Guardiola warned by FA after touchline behaviour against Liverpool
The Manchester City boss threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association over his behaviour during Thursday’s 2-1 victory against Liverpool.
An animated Guardiola threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after a decision had gone against his team in the second half.
It is the 47-year-old’s first warning and was posted on the FA website, which makes it clear that any manager receiving four such warnings must serve a touchline ban.
City moved to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after the win at the Etihad Stadium.
Press Association