Friday 4 January 2019

Pep Guardiola warned by FA after touchline behaviour against Liverpool

The Manchester City boss threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson.

Pep Guardiola, second right, is spoken to by referee Anthony Taylor (Martin Rickett/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association over his behaviour during Thursday’s 2-1 victory against Liverpool.

An animated Guardiola threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after a decision had gone against his team in the second half.

It is the 47-year-old’s first warning and was posted on the FA website, which makes it clear that any manager receiving four such warnings must serve a touchline ban.

City moved to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after the win at the Etihad Stadium.

