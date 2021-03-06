Pep Guardiola unsure if wrapping up Premier League early would aid quadruple bid

Pep Guardiola is determined to keep Manchester City focused on every game (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola says he does not know if wrapping up the Premier League title early would help or hinder their quadruple chase.

City are threatening to run away with the league after opening up a sizeable lead at the top of the table thanks to a 15-game winning run in the competition.

Securing their third crown in four years with something to spare could free them up to focus on their other objectives – chiefly the Champions League, but also the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup.

Expand Close Manchester City are in outstanding form heading into this weekend’s derby (Carl Recine/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Manchester City are in outstanding form heading into this weekend’s derby (Carl Recine/PA)

Guardiola, however, is not convinced that would necessarily be the case as momentum could be lost if players ease up for certain fixtures.

The City manager, whose side host rivals Manchester United on Sunday, said: “Sometimes when you fight for the Premier League for a long time you are incredibly focused for the other competitions, but sometimes when you win something you can drop a little bit and after it is more difficult to do it.

“I said to the guys the only way to arrive in the best moments in the cups and the Premier League is to be focused all the time. This is what we have to do. Sometimes it is good, sometimes bad. I don’t know.

“People say what we are doing is perfect and everything at City is good but it is good because we win. By doing the same we could lose.

“So (think only) next one, try to extend this run, then the next one. Arrive in the FA Cup against Everton, the second leg in the Champions League.

“It is good when you just focus in the next game.”

28 games unbeaten (all competitions)

21 successive wins (all competitions)

15 successive wins (Premier League)

Overall, City have won their last 21 matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in 28 stretching back to November.

Guardiola said last week that this run, coming amid a global pandemic and in a condensed schedule, was one of the greatest achievements of his players’ careers.

He recognises, however, that nothing has been won yet.

Guardiola said: “Today in the world everyone struggles and it is more difficult for everyone to do what we want to do, in every job. Every profession is difficult and we were incredibly consistent.

“What we have done is incredible but that (earns) credit when we lift the titles. When we can lift the titles it will be a good moment but you have to lift it.

“We are going to see the position at the end the way the world judges our performance.”

Expand Close Guardiola is focusing on putting energy into games (John Walton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Guardiola is focusing on putting energy into games (John Walton/PA)

The situation has forced Guardiola to modify his approach this season. The main change, he says, is simply putting all energy into the games.

He said: “I cannot demand, with this situation around the world, energy 10 hours.

“It is weird, the world we are living in. That is why (we put) energy (in) the moment of the game. We did it and we are going to continue that way.”

PA Media