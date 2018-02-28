Pep Guardiola sympathises with Arsene Wenger’s plight at Arsenal

Pep Guardiola claims he knows how Arsene Wenger feels – and accepts he may have to deal with similar flak one day.

Arsenal manager Wenger has been subjected to a barrage of criticism since his side were comprehensively beaten by Guardiola’s City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The sides meet again in a rearranged Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, City boss Guardiola said: “I always support my colleagues because we feel the same when we win, when we lose. We accept the opinions of the fans and the people and you feel alone. Believe me, you feel alone because there’s a lot of pressure on your shoulders.

“I understand completely. I’d like to tell him that I am close, I am on the same side as him. That’s why I don’t understand when other managers criticise the other managers. “It’s tough to send a message to the other ones from here because everyone understands how you feel when you lose. What happened can happen to me in the future. We won, I’m good. Arsene Wenger didn’t win so he’s not good.”

Leaders City have not played in the Premier League for almost three weeks but victory would re-establish a 16-point lead at the top. City striker Sergio Aguero will go into the game requiring one more goal to reach his double century for the club. The Argentinian, who opened the scoring in Sunday’s 3-0 win, has scored in his last five games against the Gunners.

Guardiola said: “199? Wow. We are so delighted with what he’s done these two years, with the goals he has scored and the way he has tried to help us with and without the ball. “I think English football, European football, world football has a big recognition about Sergio. I am delighted with the goals he has scored so far. He has three months to score more and more and more goals. He’s one of the best strikers, of course.”

City captain Vincent Kompany, who was also on the scoresheet and named man of the match at Wembley, expects a different challenge from Arsenal this time.

The Belgian said: “I think it’s going to be the hardest game of the season. If my experience counts for anything – you will play a wounded animal, with a lot of quality in the team.

“We are going to do everything we can to still be relentless, but my experience is that when you win a trophy there is always that 10 per cent you lose in focus or sharpness, just because you’ve gone through all the emotion of winning something. It’s our role to fight it and be prepared for the game.”

