Pep Guardiola sorry for Hillsborough and Heysel chants – ‘if this happened’

Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants by Manchester City fans about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised following chants by the club’s fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during last week’s defeat at Liverpool.

Liverpool expressed their disappointment over the conduct of City fans after the fiery Premier League clash at Anfield last Sunday.

As well as the chants, similarly-themed graffiti was also daubed in a number of places on the concourse of the Anfield Road end stand.

Expand Close Graffiti at Anfield referencing the Heysel Stadium tragedy (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Graffiti at Anfield referencing the Heysel Stadium tragedy (PA)

With no official response from City in the days following the game, Guardiola became the first person from the club to speak publicly on the matter as he held a regular press conference on Friday.

He said: “I didn’t hear the chant. If it happened I’m so sorry. It doesn’t represent what we are as a team and a club – if this happened.

“But don’t worry, we can behave perfectly (after) our mistakes, without a problem.”

The chanting and vandalism was not the only unsavoury issue surrounding the game.

Expand Close Liverpool fans celebrate victory over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liverpool fans celebrate victory over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coins were thrown at Guardiola during the match and the City bus was struck by a missile as it left Anfield.

City were also understood to believe some comments by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game referencing the Manchester club’s wealth had needlessly inflamed tensions.

Asked if he felt the rivalry between the two clubs had become toxic, Guardiola said: “I don’t think so. From our side, I’m pretty sure of that.”

On the field, City were beaten 1-0 at Anfield and will be looking to bounce back as they host Brighton on Saturday.

Expand Close John Stones picked up the injury while playing for England in September (John Walton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Stones picked up the injury while playing for England in September (John Walton/PA)

Defender John Stones is hoping to return for the champions after five games out with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty with England last month.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain on the sidelines after abdominal and shoulder operations respectively but Guardiola remains optimistic both will return in time to prove their fitness for the World Cup.

The City boss said: “I didn’t speak with the doctors about Kyle but hopefully it can happen and, if he is selected, he can go to the World Cup.

“John has trained the last two days with us and is on the list for Saturday. Kalvin is incredible, much better, as well. They are recovering really well.”

Expand Close Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi will be in the opposition dugout on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi will be in the opposition dugout on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Saturday’s game will be Guardiola’s first against Brighton since their new manager Roberto De Zerbi took charge.

The Italian said he had taken some advice from Guardiola prior to his appointment by the Seagulls last month.

Guardiola said: “We have seen (each other) two or three times and we mainly talk football.

“I’m really happy he’s here. I just saw their last two games and he is already playing the way he wants to play. His impact in England will be massive in future.”