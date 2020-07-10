Pep Guardiola 'so confident' Manchester City’s European ban will be overturned

City claimed a famous win over Real Madrid in February (Nick Potts/PA)
They lead 2-1 after the first leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid and now know they will play Juventus or Lyon in the quarter-finals should they finish the job.
City learned on Thursday they will be able to host Madrid at the Etihad Stadium – albeit behind closed doors – after suggestions the game could be moved to a neutral venue in Portugal along with the latter stages of the competition.
City maintained their high intensity as they thrashed Newcastle 5-0 in midweek (Oli Scarff/NMC Pool)
“It is not about an advantage. It is what it is. When there is a knockout of two games, one is at home, one away.”
Were the suspension not hanging over them, City, second in the Premier League, would be almost certain of playing in the Champions League next season.
Guardiola, however, points out it is not yet mathematically secured. He is using that fact, in preparation for the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal and the game against Real Madrid, to keep his side motivated.
Why should we play in another place? We played the first leg in Madrid, the second leg should be at homePep Guardiola
City travel to Brighton on Saturday.
Guardiola said at a press conference: “The best way to keep the condition is to play at high intensity, at our level and our rhythm.
“It’s a good test for us to read the game, to win the last point we need to qualify for next season’s Champions League – an incredible success again – and move forward and keep going.
“Playing the way we have been since lockdown, I am more than satisfied.”