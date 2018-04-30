Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will take the “right decision” for Joe Hart if West Ham opt not to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal.

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City will take right decision for Joe Hart

Hart’s future is uncertain as he nears the end of his loan spell with the Hammers, with boss David Moyes insisting no decision will be made until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has a year left on his City contract but has little chance of re-establishing himself as number one after Guardiola decided to send him out on loan. 3️⃣ world-class saves from Joe Hart 👊 pic.twitter.com/orQV7S3Eai — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 11, 2018 Guardiola admitted: “I think that was the toughest decision I’ve made since I was a manager.

“He was an incredible professional when we were together, and there are no doubts about his quality. “But I am here to make decisions, sometimes good, sometimes not. We will find out in the future.

A fine way to make it 30 @premierleague wins! ⚡️ #whuvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/gjG2gjX4S5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 29, 2018 “He’s our player and, if he does not continue here next season, we will talk. We are going to speak with the club and will take the right decision for him.” Hart watched from the stands at the London Stadium as his parent club thumped West Ham 4-1 on Sunday.

Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho were on target, while Pablo Zabaleta scored an own goal against his old club, as City cruised to a record-equalling 30th victory of the season. Dele Alli on 🔟 has a chance to break the @ManCity assists party#TOTWAT pic.twitter.com/MqYKtCTCNg — Premier League (@premierleague) April 30, 2018 Aaron Cresswell pulled one back with a free-kick but West Ham were outclassed by the newly-crowned Premier League champions and remain firmly in the relegation dogfight with three games left.

“We can’t dwell on it,” said Cresswell. “Our focus now is on Leicester this Saturday.

“We contributed to our own downfall a bit, we conceded two sloppy goals in the first half.

“Our focus now is on Leicester this Saturday”https://t.co/AfBkmFFPfT — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 29, 2018 “We got it back to 2-1 but we conceded early on in the second half again and then the game was pretty much over. “They’re certainly the best side I’ve come up against, but we’ll dust ourselves off and get a good week in ahead of Leicester.”

