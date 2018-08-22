Pep Guardiola hails ‘special’ Vincent Kompany as defender marks 10 years at City

Vincent Kompany was lauded by Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team-mates as the captain celebrated his 10th anniversary at the club.

Vincent Kompany was lauded by Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team-mates as the captain celebrated his 10th anniversary at the club.

The 32-year-old has become synonymous with the club’s rise and success since arriving from Hamburg on August 22, 2008.

Three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cup crowns marks quite the return for that decade of service and manager Guardiola led the praise for City’s captain.

Vincent Kompany celebrates the 2012 Premier League title with manager Roberto Mancini (Peter Byrne/PA)

“When one guy is with the same club for 10 years it’s because he is something special,” Guardiola said of Kompany.

“So, you have to be so proud, like I am to work with you in this period.

“Now will be our third year – thank you so much.”

Congrats @VincentKompany on your decade at @ManCity. Not only for the number of years but also for the trajectory: you’re an exemplary player, captain and leader. You have to be so proud, like I am to work with you. Thank you so much!#Kompany10#mancity #mcfc pic.twitter.com/hn0aiHOaM1 — PepTeam (@PepTeam) August 22, 2018

Raheem Sterling said it was a pleasure to play with City’s “fantastic captain”, while Claudio Bravo, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Kevin De Bruyne were others to express their appreciation.

De Bruyne, a team-mate for club and country, said: “I think he has been a legend for the club, also for Belgium.

“He did good stuff and hopefully we can win some more together.”

Vincent Kompany lifts the 2018 Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Full-back Mendy told CityTV: “You were born with this club.

“You are a great guy, a good man, a good captain with a lot of experience.”

Press Association