Pep Guardiola hails Lionel Messi as greatest player of all time

Argentina's Lionel Messi with the trophy during the team's arrival at Ezeiza International Airport, Buenos Aires

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time and his opinion would not change even if the forward had not guided Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.

Messi scored two goals and again in the shootout as he led Argentina to an emotional 4-2 win on penalties over France on Sunday, with the final ending 3-3 after 120 minutes of breathtaking action.

The 35-year-old, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell under Guardiola during their time at Barcelona, also won the Golden Ball award for the best player with supporters saying his performance had further elevated his status.

"Everyone has (an) opinion but nobody can doubt that he's there as the greatest of all time," Guardiola told reporters before Thursday's Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Liverpool.

"For me, he's the best, it's difficult to understand that a player can compete with what he's done.

"The people who have seen Pele, Alfredo Di Stefano or Diego Maradona... the opinions are sentimental, but the other side, if he (Messi) wouldn't have won the World Cup, the opinion and my opinion wouldn't change."

File photo dated 18-12-2022 of Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates following victory over France in the FIFA World Cup Final. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has congratulated striker Julian Alvarez on his World Cup success with Argentina. Issue date: Wednesday December 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Guardiola said City's 16 players at the tournament would slowly return for club duty.

"Today, six players came back. They had an incredible, unique experience. Hopefully they come back and work well and in four years they can have another experience in Canada, Mexico and the United States," Guardiola said.

"The players who were at the World Cup are in better condition than the players who were here. Sergio (Gomez), Erling (Haaland), Riyad (Mahrez) and Cole (Palmer), they're missing the rhythm a bit compared to Rodri or Manuel Akanji.

"I'm not concerned about March or April. Now every player has had different managers, a different competition... we have an important game tomorrow, then (in the Premier League) against Leeds (United). The January schedule is demanding so we want them back as soon as possible."

Guardiola also congratulated striker Julian Alvarez on his World Cup success with Argentina.

City forward Alvarez was one of the stars of his country's triumph at Qatar 2022.

Guardiola said: "We're delighted for Julian, he played a lot, his contribution was amazing for the team.

"We have a world champion in our team. We are incredibly happy for him. Congratulations to him and Otamendi, and personally to Messi. To Argentina, well deserved."

Guardiola was speaking ahead of his side's return to action against rivals Liverpool.

The last encounter between the two sides in October saw a number of unsavoury incidents on and off the field, and since then both clubs have made attempts to diffuse tensions.

Asked if he had a message for fans, Guardiola said: "Be supportive, support your team unconditionally. Enjoy the game with incredible players on both sides."