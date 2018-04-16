Pep Guardiola hailed a ‘genius’ following Manchester City’s title triumph

Summerbee, one of the stars of the City side that were crowned champions in 1968, also feels Guardiola’s team are playing a brand of football that has rarely been seen.

Summerbee, 75, told Press Association Sport: “The belief Pep has given them and the way they play is quite amazing. It is a real pleasure to watch. I am privileged to be able to watch them play. “It is quite unique what he has done. I think he is a genius, to be honest.

“They also had a big effect on English football, that great side with Puskas and Nandor Hidegkuti. They came and people couldn’t believe what they were seeing.”

Summerbee is pleased that Guardiola, who also guided City to Carabao Cup success in February, has proved doubters wrong after his trophyless first season in England.

The 45-year-old said: "It has been fantastic. In pre-season people were saying this was probably going to be the hardest Premier League to win in a long time, so for City to have the title wrapped up with that sort of competition, with five games to go, is an unbelievable achievement." Dickov also feels there is much more to come from this City team. He said: "The players do what the manager wants them to do and do it with no fear whatsoever.

Press Association