Pep Guardiola concerned about Sergio Aguero’s fitness

City’s top scorer will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Tottenham after suffering further problems with a knee injury.

Aguero returned after more than a month out as a late substitute in last weekend’s derby loss to Manchester United and also came off the bench in Tuesday’s Champions League defeat by Liverpool. The man that always delivers against Spurs! #mancity pic.twitter.com/HUrG5gvcNC — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2018 But it appears the Argentinian’s recovery may have been hindered by a controversial challenge from United’s Ashley Young in the latter stages of the derby.

Guardiola admits he is now unsure when the 29-year-old, who has scored 199 goals for the club, will be fit to return. The City boss said: “Ageruo was injured before the (Liverpool) game but made a huge effort to help us for 10-15 minutes. That is why he couldn’t play from the beginning.

"People talk a lot without knowing exactly what happened before the game. He was not ready.



"I don't know (when he will be fit). We cannot forget he was two months injured. He made a huge effort, because after the action from Ashley Young against United, with problems in the knee, he could not train. Afterwards he could not run.

“I don’t know if he will be ready for Swansea. Hopefully (he will be back) for the last games, if we need him, and especially for the World Cup.” It has been a dismal past week for City with three successive defeats, exit from the Champions League and an opportunity to wrap up the title missed.

There was also controversy at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday as Leroy Sane had a legitimate goal disallowed and Guardiola was sent to the stands for complaining to the referee.

Some might say, we will find a brighter day.



With European governing body UEFA having since charged Guardiola, he now faces the prospect of a touchline ban next season.

He said: “I prefer to be with my players than my chairman but it’s the decision of the referee. “I will definitely be better but I am who I am. I am a human being and I have a passion. I try to defend my team and club. They deserve to feel they are not alone. “But the referees are the bosses. If they decide to send off it is a sending off. I will accept the punishment from UEFA if next season we start without the manager there.”

Screamers against City ⚽🔥



City will hope to get back to winning ways and claim the first of the two victories they need to secure the Premier League crown as they face Spurs at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Guardiola said: “They are human beings and they are disappointed because they gave it everything but we have to stand up. “Now we have, in front of us, the most important title by far. We need five points from six games. Tomorrow is one of the toughest games we have. We have to stand up.”

Press Association