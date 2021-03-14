Pep Guardiola backs Manchester City defender John Stones for England recall

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City defender John Stones deserves a recall to the England squad after continuing his resurgence against Fulham.

Stones, who has resurrected his City career this term, opened the scoring when tapping home a Joao Cancelo free-kick as Guardiola’s side won 3-0 at Craven Cottage to move 17 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus scored City’s second after benefitting from a lucky ricochet as Fulham tried to clear before Sergio Aguero netted his first league goal in 14 months from the penalty spot.

Southgate is due to name his England squad next week for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

“He deserves it (an England recall),” Guardiola said.

“Of course Gareth Southgate knows better than me what he needs but just in case it happens, the one person who will be delighted and happy about his comeback for the national team will be me.

“Another great performance, apart from the goal his performance was so important the way he played.”

Fulham, who had conceded two goals in their previous seven league outings, managed to keep City at bay until two minutes after half-time.

The visitors netted three times in 13 minutes, the last of which came when former City defender Tosin Adarabioyo conceded a penalty after a clumsy foul on Ferran Torres.

“Tosin’s made an error initially with what he tried, and then after that we often see the compounding of that with another mistake as he’s desperately trying to make up for that (original) mistake,” Fulham boss Scott Parker said.

“He’s learnt quick and he will learn quick, he’ll be the type that will come in, we need to understand the differences, and we need to grow and Tosin needs to grow in those moments and we will do that individually and as a team.”

