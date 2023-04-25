Pep Guardiola ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of City’s big match against Arsenal

Pep Guardiola claims he would not be normal if not nervous ahead of facing Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA) — © Martin Rickett

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted to being a “little bit” nervous ahead of his side’s crucial title showdown against Arsenal.

Guardiola has also warned his players the wounded Gunners will be a tougher opponent in Wednesday’s “big battle” because of their recent stutter in form.

The eagerly-anticipated clash at the Etihad Stadium could determine the destiny of the Premier League title.

Arsenal hold a five-point advantage at the top of the table but City, after six successive wins and with two games in hand, appear to have the momentum on their side.

Another victory would see the initiative shift firmly in their favour but Guardiola is not afraid to admit he has butterflies in his stomach.

The Spaniard said: “I manage well but, it is a good sign, being a little bit nervous.

“Being nervous is part of our lives, being anxious is part of our lives, being scared is part of our lives. We don’t have to be perfect.

Momentum appears to be with Treble-chasing City in the title race (Nick Potts/PA) — © Nick Potts

“When we educate our kids, they (think they) have to be perfect for Instagram and TikToks, and this kind of thing, they have to be a genius.

“But I would say the uncertainty, things that happen before a game, happen. When I feel that feeling I know it’s normal. The problem would be if I didn’t have that feeling.

“At the same time, after the game, whatever happens, good or bad or whatever, you say it’s just part of the game and we look to the next one. I like to live this kind of adrenaline.”

Arsenal have seen a healthy advantage at the top of the table eroded after a run of three successive draws.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Most bookmakers now appear to make champions City, who are chasing the treble, the firm favourites but Guardiola is not so sure.

He said: “Always I had the feeling that it would be so difficult to play them at this stage but, after three games dropping points, it will be much, much more difficult now.

“I would have preferred it if they had come here with better results than the three last results when they didn’t win a game.

“Always it would be difficult but with these results it will be much more difficult.”

Guardiola expects his team to face some tough moments but hopes their experience shines through.

Arsenal’s title hopes have been damaged by three successive draws (John Walton/PA) — © John Walton

While the situation is a new one for the current crop of Arsenal players, Guardiola’s group are bidding for a fifth league title in six years.

He said: “I don’t like to suffer and the opponents have chances. I try to minimise that as much as possible but, at the same time, you have to accept sometimes it won’t happen because the opponent plays with the ball, you can play badly and can lose the game, and the opponent can do many good things.

“I know how difficult it will be. We will suffer in the bad moments but the players have experience too. The team is ready for a big battle.”