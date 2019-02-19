'People need to work on their personalities' - Andy Reid defends Roy Keane's abrasive man management

Andy Reid has offered up a staunch defence of Roy Keane's abrasive brand of management, as he insisted players who do not appreciate stern criticism from the former Republic of Ireland captain need to 'work on their personalities'.

Cardiff midfielder Harry Arter walked away from the Ireland squad last year after a verbal attack by Keane, with the fall-out from that row contributing to the exit of Martin O'Neill as Ireland manager a few months later.

Yet Reid, who worked under Keane's management at Sunderland, insists players should respond to criticism from a legend of the game rather than taking offence to his encouragement.

"Roy is demanding, he demands high standards and you need to be mentally strong to work with him. I don't see any problem in that," Reid told talkSPORT.

"People say you can't treat players like that anymore, but I don't see that. Can you not demand high standards? You can, day in, day out.

"Pass the ball properly. If there is a ten-yard pass do it properly. If there is a tackle to be made, do it properly. I don't see anything wrong with that. If people can't deal with that, they need to work on their personalities.

"I was in two or three squads when Martin took over and it is a different dynamic for Roy. He not the manager and although he will let you know his opinion, there are times when he needs to step back and times when he has to be the one going up people having a quiet little chat.

"Listen, if Roy Keane is having a quiet chat with you, you are going to respond to it. Roy is one of the best players I've played with and when he came into the team, everyone raised their game by one or two percent because he was there, because of his personality.

"If everyone in the team raises their game by one or two percent, your team is going up 20 percent in performance. I've never known a player to have that kind of effect before.

"Roy is probably still finding a way to do that in management and coaching and I think he can do it. When he does, I think he can be very successful."

