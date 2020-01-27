'People don't know Roy Keane' - Paul Ince calls for former midfield partner to get another management chance

Paul Ince believes his former Manchester United midfield partner Roy Keane should be given another chance in management, as he insists the Irishman's winning mentality has not been shared by some of the players he has worked with in his coaching career.

Paul Ince believes his former Manchester United midfield partner Roy Keane should be given another chance in management, as he insists the Irishman's winning mentality has not been shared by some of the players he has worked with in his coaching career.

Keane has been out of the game since leaving his role as Martin O'Neill's assistant at Nottingham Forest last year, with the final days of his spell as Republic of Ireland assistant boss marred by high profile fall-outs with midfielder Harry Arter and striker Jonathan Walters.

Keane has openly admitted that his reputation as a firebrand personality may end his hopes of a return to coaching, with more than nine years passing since he left his last managerial role at Ipswich.

Yet speaking to Independent.ie at a Paddy Power event in London, the former midfielder who played alongside Keane in United's 1994 Double winning team has given his insight into an Irishman who he believes is 'misunderstood' by his detractors.

"The way managers speak to players now has changed, there is no doubt about it," says Ince. "Players are a lot more timid these days and we are all treading on eggshells all the time when we speak, which is maybe where Keany has had some problems in his coaching career.

"Yet when I look at someone like Jurgen Klopp shouting and screaming on the touchline, or Pep Guardiola speaking to his players in a pretty aggressive way, it tells me that the best managers still have to hand out rollickings from time to rime.

Paul Ince is a Paddy Power ambassador

"If you don't put those demands on players, they will not reach for high standards and one thing about Roy is he will ask a lot of the people he is working with. He did it when he was my team-mates and I'm sure he will do the same as a manager.

"I don't think I would have reached the levels I did in my playing career if Sir Alex Ferguson was not driving me on to improve myself day after day and Keany would probably say the same as we both learned so much from the same manager.

"Roy is second to none at setting standards high and convincing people to raise their game and aim for more, so I absolutely think he deserves another chance to manage again.

"He is still relatively young, he has had experiences at club and international level and I'm sure he will learn from his experiences in coaching."

Ince, who tried and failed to sustain a management career of his own after he hits the heights as a player with United and latterly Liverpool, suggests Keane may have struggled to deal with players who lacked the expectations that took him to the top.

"I would guess he sits back at times and finds it hard to understand how players are in the position they are in with the attitude they have got or maybe even the ability they have," he continues. "He puts himself in their position and thinks they should be doing what he did, but not everyone is like him. Every player is a different animal and you have to accept that when you become a manager.

"He has these altercations with players because he says what he wants and how he feels. Maybe some people don't like that approach, but I look at the job he did at Sunderland as he got them into the Premier League and it tells me that he can manage.

"I'm sure he will adapt the way he goes about it if he gets another chance in management and I hope he had that opportunity if that's what he wants to do in his life at this stage. In my view, the image people have of him is unjustified and people who know about football would agree with me on that.

"The one label I would put on Roy Keane is not that he's angry or hard to work with. It's more that he's a winner, first and foremost. There is no crime in that."

Roy Keane has taken up a role with Sky Sports. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ince also revealed his talks with Keane during their time together at United, as they dissected setbacks in what appear to be frank exchanges between the duo.

"We used to sit in the dressing room for an hour after a game if we had lost," he added. "We would go through it, tell each other where we went wrong and that is why he was a fantastic partner for me to play alongside.

"People don't know Roy Keane. I spent five years with him at United and he was a fantastic team-mate and great person to be around as well. He's a funny guy, he has a dry whit and I think people have the wrong perception for him.

"You see pictures of Roy and he is ranting and raving at players, but he was just as harsh on himself behind the scenes, let me tell you. People don't see that side of him."

Online Editors