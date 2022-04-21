Pele in stable condition after treatment on colon tumour

Brazilian soccer great Pele was discharged from hospital on Thursday, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said, three days after he was admitted to continue receiving treatment for a colon tumour.

Pele's clinical condition is good and stable, doctors said.

Widely considered to be the best footballer of all time, the 81-year-old had surgery to remove the tumour in September, 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

In February, Pele was admitted for a round of chemotherapy when a urinary infection was identified, keeping him in longer than planned.

The former Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos forward has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, including a hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.

Pele has reduced his public appearances but remains active on social media.