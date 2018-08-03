Pedro agrees new Chelsea deal

The 31-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in the summer of 2015, is now under contract until the summer of 2020.

He told the club’s official website: “It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general.

“It’s important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy.”

Pedro has so far played in 131 games for the Blues, scoring 28 goals.

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very happy to secure Pedro’s services for another year.

“Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.”

Press Association