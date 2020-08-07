Peace breaks out in FAI after Red Cow meeting

FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett during an FAI press conference following a special meeting of the FAI National Council at the Red Cow Moran's Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Peace broke out in the FAI after a meeting of the governing Council of the organisation at the Red Cow Hotel in Dublin.

After wild and whirling words were aired in the days leading up the meeting, with the elected members of the FAI Board taking on the independent directors, sweetness and light fell upon the FAI out by the M50.

Now it seems that the controversial changes to the Board’s structure will get past an EGM at the end of this month.

“I believe they will be passed,” said Mick Wallace, MEP for Ireland South and Council delegate for Wexford Youths.

“There was an understanding in the room that the Memorandum of Understanding with the Government, the Bank of Ireland, Sport Ireland and other bodies, needs to go through.”

That was certainly the vibe from the top table at a post-Council press conference.

“The Board accepts the terms of the MOU, now the Council has learned more about it,” said Independent Chairman Roy Barrett, “and our role is now to communicate clearly (about the MOU) with the members between now and the EGM.

“There is no wriggle room on the terms of the MOU certainly as it pertains to the six elected directors and the six independent directors, the MOU stands in that regard. We may be able to do something so that people with skill sets people should not be knocked off the FAI Council simply because of a time limit.

“We want to stop talking about funding, finance, about rules,” add Barrett, “we want to get back to promoting the game and that is the big prize at the end of this.”

FAI President Gerry McAneaney said that apologies had been tendered on all sides after the eight elected directors appeared to rebuke the CEO, Gary Owens, on Wednesday night.

“Look, there was a full and frank exchange of views by everyone, everyone present made a contribution at some time during the meeting. We’ve gone through a horrific time,” said McAneaney.

“People who were here today have gone away supportive of what the Board are trying to do. Some of what happened has to be put down to poor communications, it has been a learning curve but a positive one.”

Gary Owens confirmed that the issue of the dispute between him and the eight directors had indeed been put to bed during the meeting.

So peace has settled for now. But the truth is that the reality that, if the FAI doesn’t formally change its rules at the AGM at the end of this month, the Government and Sport Ireland and the FAI’s bankers will pull the financial plug, has finally hit home.

