Paul Pogba to let Manchester United contract run down before deciding future

Paul Pogba will become the Premier League’s most high-profile free agent by seeing out his contract at Manchester United rather than agreeing a pre-contract with another club for next season.

The France midfielder, who set a new British transfer record when he was signed for £89.3 million, is likely to leave Old Trafford after six years after failing to come to an agreement over an extension since last summer.

It is understood the 29-year-old wants to focus on the remaining two months of the campaign and salvage something from United’s season before turning his attention to his own future. With a quick turnaround for negotiations deemed extremely unlikely, Pogba will be unattached when the season ends in May.

United held talks over a new contract just after the summer break last year, but there was no agreement – and since January he has been able to talk to clubs about a deal starting for the 2022/’23 season.

The door remains open for him to stay, although a departure is now on the cards with United left fighting for a place in the Champions League places after getting knocked out of Europe this week.

He is expected to receive offers from big European clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain consistently linked.

Pogba revealed this week that his house was burgled while his two children were asleep in their bedroom, as he played against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Pogba said he and wife Zulay’s “worst nightmare” had been realised following the break-in. Victor Lindelof, Pogba’s United team-mate, was playing against Brentford in January when his house was broken into while his wife and two young children were inside. Pogba has offered a reward to anyone who can provide him with more information.

