Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19 – Didier Deschamps

The France boss revealed the news on Thursday.

Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus (PA Wire via DPA) Expand

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for Covid-19, according to France manager Didier Deschamps.

The 27-year-old was not in the France national team squad announced on Thursday for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Sweden and Croatia.

Pogba was due to be called up but has been replaced by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Deschamps told a press conference: “I’ve completed at the very last minute a change in the list, because Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning.

“So at the last moment he had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”

