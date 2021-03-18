Paul Pogba on target in Milan to send Manchester United into Europa League quarter-finals

Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after scoring in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg win over AC Milan at the San Siro, Milan

Manchester United reached the Europa League quarter-finals after a brilliantly-taken Paul Pogba goal earned them a 1-0 win at AC Milan to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory in their last-16 tie on Thursday.

Pogba came off the bench at halftime to make his first appearance for United since Feb. 6, and the France midfielder made an immediate impact as he turned the tie in his side's favour three minutes after the break with a fine goal.

Former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on as a substitute to try to drag Milan back into the match, and he almost equalised in the 74th minute but was denied by a good save from the visitors' goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Milan applied plenty of late pressure but United held on to remain in the hunt to win their first trophy since a Europa League success under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Meanwhile, Rangers have been knocked out of the Europa League, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Slavia Prague after a 2-0 defeat in the last-16 second leg at Ibrox.

Online Editors