Paul Pogba insists he enjoys challenge of being ‘judged differently’

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba believes he is “judged differently” to other Premier League midfielders.

Having rejoined from Juventus in what was a world-record deal in 2016, there has naturally been more expectation and scrutiny on the 25-year-old’s performances.

Pogba has shown flashes of his undoubted quality but frustrated in patches as well, with manager Jose Mourinho making his frustration known at his form not so long ago. The France international has, though, produced some improved displays of late – including a man-of-the-match performance in the comeback win at Manchester City – and is looking for more of the same when Arsenal visit on Sunday.

“It’s quite funny because we don’t judge me on the midfield part,” Pogba told Sky Sports. “We judge me on assists and goals and that’s the truth.

“I can make an outstanding game, but if I don’t score or make an assist they will say, ‘that is normal’, or whatever. “But if someone else does it, it is different. They will maybe be man of the match.

“I think I’m judged differently, but it’s good. “It makes me improve as well, it is a challenge for me and I take it in a good way.

“I don’t take it in a bad way. I’ll try to score and make assists and that’s it. I still want to do my job in midfield.

“If I can help the team in attack and defence and make a difference I will do it. If I can score and assist it is even better.”

Press Association