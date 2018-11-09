Paul Pogba gives United an injury worry ahead of Manchester derby

Paul Pogba is an injury doubt for Manchester United’s derby clash with Manchester City after missing training on Friday.

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes against former club Juventus on Wednesday as Jose Mourinho’s men came back to secure a stunning 2-1 win in the Champions League.

However, Pogba was conspicuous by his absence from United’s training session on Friday – an unneeded injury scare ahead of Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium, where he netted a brace in April’s 3-2 victory.

Paul Pogba helped inspire Manchester United to derby victory at the Etihad Stadium last season (Nick Potts/PA)

The Red Devils will be hoping that what is being described as a “little injury” will not keep the World Cup winner out against City.

Press Association Sport understands Pogba did indoor work at the Aon Training Complex on Friday as a result of the issue.

Romelu Lukaku is already a doubt for the derby, having missed the trips to Bournemouth and Juventus with a hamstring injury sustained last Friday.

The striker trained with the group this Friday, as did Alexis Sanchez, who took a blow in Turin.

Mourinho said ahead of the session: “Lukaku is training with the team this morning.

“We have of course one more session tomorrow, but if the answer is positive, he’s ready.

“But in this moment, I can only say he trains with the team. I don’t know his answer.”

Press Association