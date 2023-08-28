Paul McShane takes over as Ireland U-21 assistant coach

Manchester United coach Paul McShane has taken on a new role with the Ireland U-21s. Photo: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Former Ireland international Paul McShane has been appointed as Ireland U-21 assistant coach, the FAI have confirmed.

McShane earned 33 senior caps before retiring in May of last year and has been pursuing his coaching career in recent years.

The UEFA A Licence holder will now link up with Jim Crawford’s side for next month’s Euro 2025 qualifiers against Turkey and San Marino, and will combine his new appointment with his current role as lead coach of Manchester United’s U-15 academy.

The Wicklow native made over 450 professional appearances in England during his career and was part of Ireland’s Euro 2012 squad, and now fills the role left by John O’Shea, who stepped up to join Stephen Kenny’s senior management team last February.

The 37-year-old says he’s looking forward to passing on his knowledge in order to help develop the next generation of Ireland internationals.

“I can’t wait to get started with the U-21s. I played for Ireland in the youth ranks from the age of 14 before going on to play senior level, so for me it is about passing on the experience I had as a player with the aim to help develop the next generation,” said McShane, who has been working in the Premier League side’s academy since 2021.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m still learning as a coach and it has been a whirlwind few years since transitioning from player to coach but this is an unbelievable opportunity to coach with my country.”

McShane was accepted onto the FAI’s UEFA Pro Licence course earlier this year, and U-21 boss Crawford feels his senior experience will prove invaluable to his new crop.

“I’m excited to have Paul on board with us. Speaking with people at Manchester United, he is very highly thought of and having seen Paul through his UEFA Pro Licence he has certainly impressed,” said Crawford.

“His experience playing for Ireland at senior level is invaluable but what is key is he has played for the U-21s internationally and knows what is required to excel at that level and progress as a player. That will be a huge benefit to our players and Paul is up for that challenge."

“I want to thank Trevor for all his efforts since joining us in the U-21s,” added Crawford, paying tribute to Trevor Croly, Bohemians’ head of academy coach, who stepped in to assist Crawford in the U-21’s last two camps.

“From day one he has displayed all the experience and expertise that has earned him such a terrific reputation in our game. I’m truly thankful to Trevor and Bohemians for the time and effort sacrificed that has allowed us to develop our players.”

Having suffered a play-off defeat to Israel on penalties last September, Crawford’s side begin their new qualifying campaign with a home double-header in Cork next month, with Turkey on Friday September 8 before they face San Marino four days later.