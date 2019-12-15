Paul McGrath: 'There was one shameful incident that should have had us all asking questions about FAI finances'

And as we were wandering up and down the aisles, this man grabbed my arm and said: "Paul, Paul, we should have known when that story broke about one of our women’s teams having to hand back their tracksuits after they had changed out of them in a toilet in the airport.

"We should all have known then that something was rotten in the FAI."

And you know what – that man in the supermarket was right.

For such a humiliation to be foisted on any Irish football team, in the name of saving a few measly euro on buying tracksuits, was a disgrace.

There and then, everyone in Irish football, me included, should have been asking questions as to the state of Irish football’s finances.

If we couldn’t afford 22 tracksuits, we were truly banjaxed.

I heard an interview with a former chief executive of the FAI, Fran Rooney, where he said on radio that he left the association with €12million in the bank.

Well now they have €57million of debts and, since Fran left, the FAI have had four windfalls – the sale of their Merrion Square HQ when they left for Abbotstown, a debt reduction agreed with the banks, and there was money from UEFA for qualifying for Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

That must be the guts of €100million... gone, gone, gone forever, and lost to Irish football. In cold hindsight, owning 50% of the Aviva Stadium is a chain around the neck of Irish football.

One for which the only key is to sell the damn thing to the IRFU – if they want to buy it.

If you own a stadium, in any sport, you have to put games into it and the FAI simply don’t have the matches to put into the ground to make it work.

This year the GAA used Croke Park for 22 match-days and three concerts.

The FAI had nothing like that to make the Aviva tick.

If there were 22 football occasions, and remember that’s almost one a fortnight, people might actually buy those Premium tickets.

But with only five or six games a calendar year, and tickets easily available for the other stands for every game, football fans were never going to fork out for those high-priced tickets.

And so the FAI is left paying interest on a debt that is killing the game. Killing employment, too, with so many FAI coaches and development officers now fearing for their jobs

All this shooting ourselves in the foot is just happening as Ireland’s young talent begins to prosper from the excellent under-age structures put in place by volunteer coaches and the professionals out at Abbotstown.

We’re now qualifying for more than our fair share of under-age tournaments, and even when we don’t the teams are competitive and show great talent and skill. The current groups will be ok, they are established and are attracting attention from English clubs.

I fear that will not be the case for the current U-12, U-13 and U-14 footballers, those who should be playing for Ireland at U-17 and U-19 level in a few years.

A debt of €57million means there simply has to be cutbacks in every FAI budget.

And so taking those lads to tournaments and competitions abroad, so that they can improve as footballers through facing quality opposition from other countries, will go. Nothing surer.

What were the people doing who were on these FAI Councils and Boards? What questions were they asking, if they were asking any questions at all? Were these people able to read a balance sheet? Able to sort out accounts.

Or much more basically, able to ask why one of our Irish teams was changing their clothes in a public jacks?

It’s going to be years before this mess is cleared up. You can’t make a €57million debt disappear easily.

But the first sign of light came last week from FAI staffers suggesting that the grassroots game be split from the elite business of running the national teams and the League of Ireland.

This would achieve something huge.

It would allow the Government to restore grants and funding to struggling football clubs across Ireland.

I don’t think that’s a good plan in the long term. Football in Ireland should be run by one body with one vision.

But I’ll buy it for a while, for a few years to allow the FAI get structures in place again so that the organisation can never again become a one-man band.

I remember one awards night a few years ago when the RTE cameras spent more time panning around towards John Delaney and his girlfriend than they did towards the winners of the various Player of the Year gongs.

The Oscars it wasn’t!

Maybe while splitting it up, it would be time to get rid of the FAI brand too.

Whenever that name is mentioned in the future, we will always remember this horrendous failure of a national sporting body to govern itself.

Football Ireland would do, or Irish Football Federation, or anything better that someone can think of.

Just something to help us forget the journey to the mayhem we are at now.

If anyone needs me – I’ll do my bit. But I’d be just another bloody enthusiast. I don’t know my way around a set of accounts either.

Right now Irish football needs some of the best financial and marketing and administration brains going – or else it is going nowhere.

Online Editors