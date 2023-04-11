Paul Ince sacked as manager of Championship strugglers Reading with Irishman Noel Hunt now in charge

Former Ireland international Noel Hunt has been tasked with keeping Reading in the Championship after the departure of Paul Ince was announced today.

Rormer Royals striker Hunt has been placed in interim charge for the remaining five games of the season, with Reading sitting in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

They have gone eight games without a win, but the catalyst for their drop into real trouble was a six-point deduction from the Football League last week for breaching financial rules.

That placed real pressure on Ince and Monday's defeat to Preston has proved the final straw with the board opting to try something different in a bid to avoid the fall to the third tier.

A statement on Tuesday morning read: "Reading Football Club can confirm that the contract of first-team manager Paul Ince has been terminated with immediate effect. Assistant manager Alex Rae has also departed the club.

"Our Under-21s manager and former Royals striker, Noel Hunt, has been installed as interim first-team manager until the end of the season."

Hunt (40) had a five-year stint with Reading as a player. He gained coaching experience back in his native Waterford in 2018 as he transitioned from the pitch to the dugout, and then had spells at Swindon and Doncaster working under Richie Wellens.

He returned to Reading to work in their academy and manage their U-21 side but will now step up to preside over a dressing room that includes his former team-mate Shane Long.