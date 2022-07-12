Paul Ince expresses admiration for Jeff Hendrick as Ireland midfielder seals Reading loan move

Paul Ince has backed Reading's new signing Jeff Hendrick to deliver for the Championship side this season after the Dubliner completed his loan move.

Frozen out by Newcastle United where he has two years left on his contract, Hendrick was chased by a number of Championship clubs keen on a loan and now he will spend the season, on loan with the Royals.

Hendrick’s club mate and compatriot Ciaran Clark is today undergoing a medical with Sheffield United.

“Jeff is a midfielder I have admired for a long period of time,” said Ince.

"He has the ability and experience to play in a number of roles across the midfield, he works hard, he wins the ball back, he can pick a pass and he can score goals too.

"A player of his experience will prove so important for this club going into the challenge of the Championship this season," manager Ince said.