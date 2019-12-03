Paul Cooke lands top executive job at FAI after John Foley turns down interim CEO position

Paul Cooke has been appointed as the FAI’s executive lead, staff have been informed today.

Paul Cooke has been appointed as the FAI’s executive lead, staff have been informed today.

Cooke had been in the role of Vice-President since July’s AGM but given John Foley’s decision to decline at the last minute the vacancy of interim CEO, the board have installed the Waterford man.

He will be based full-time at Abbostown and is due to meet staff later today.

Cooke will report to the current chairman of the board, which for now remains as president Donal Conway.

The process of appointing an independent chairman of the board, along with three other independent directors, has been delayed due to the accounts for 2018 being still unavailable.

They will be circulated to members on Thursday, the same day Conway and Cooke will host a press conference at FAI HQ.

More to follow…

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors