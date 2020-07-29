Paul Cook resigns as manager of Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook's attempts to avoid relegation from the Championship have been dealt a blow after the Latics were handed a 12-point deduction. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Paul Cook has reportedly resigned from his role as Wigan manager.

The 53-year-old former Sligo Rovers boss was unable to keep the Latics in the Sky Bet Championship after they were hit with a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

It saw Wigan go from 13th to 23rd on the final day in the second tier, but an appeal against the sanction will be heard on Friday.

Cook took over in May 2017 and led the DW Stadium side to the League One title during his first season before he secured Championship survival last year, but the penalty made it too tall an order this time and he will now leave the club.

Read More

The Liverpool-born boss had a five-year stint at Sligo, guiding them to two successive FAI Cup wins in 2010 and 2011 and a League Cup win in 2010, before taking over for a short time at Accrington Stanley in 2012. He then moved to Chesterfield in the same year, leading them to the League Two championship in 2014.

In 2015, he took over at Portsmouth where he achieved promotion to League One in 2017.

Online Editors