Thursday 16 August 2018

Patrick Roberts joins Girona on loan from Manchester City

Girona are part of the City Football Group.

Patrick Roberts is heading to LaLiga (Andrew Milligan/PA)

By Simon Peach, Press Association Chief Football Writer

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts will spend the season in Spain on loan at Girona.

Signed from Fulham in 2015 for a fee rising to £11million, the 21-year-old has spent the previous two-and-a-half years collecting trophies aplenty on loan at Celtic.

Roberts has been linked with a return to Glasgow but will instead spend the 2018-19 campaign with Girona in LaLiga.

A City statement announcing the move read: “The 21-year-old’s move to Girona will see him test himself in LaLiga, one of the world’s most technical leagues, which the club feels is the ideal next stage in his development.

“Everyone at City wishes Patrick all the best during his time in Girona.”

Girona are part of the City Football Group and Roberts follows Aleix Garcia in making the temporary switch there from the Etihad Stadium.

Press Association

