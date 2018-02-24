Pardew feels the frustration as West Brom’s plight worsens

Alan Pardew hopes to continue as West Brom boss but admitted “that decision is not with me” after the 2-1 home loss to Huddersfield.

It was a fifth successive defeat in all competitions for Pardew’s Premier League basement boys, who have won only one of 14 top-flight games under him and are seven points adrift of safety with 10 matches left to play.

There were chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” directed at Pardew towards the end of the contest, and loud boos at the final whistle. When asked afterwards if he expected to hold on to his job, the 56-year-old said: “I hope so, but obviously that decision is not with me.”

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea – Premier League – The Hawthorns He added, regarding what had been heard from supporters: “I just think it’s frustrating – this team has won three in 37 games, which says everything really at the moment. “We have to find a way to win a game. My job is to try to get ourselves up as best we can for next week (when they face Watford away) and try to win, and that is what I’m going to try to do.

“This was an opportunity today to get us rolling, and of course we’ve let that slip. West Bromwich Albion v Southampton – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – The Hawthorns “Unfortunately we can’t wind the clock back. As much as I can say this or make excuses about that, we’ve lost the game against Huddersfield today and we need to go to the next game and stick our chest out and show a bit of pride and try to win a game of football.

“We have to find some performances and stand up. There’s no point me defending myself or defending players. “I have to stand up and manage the team and they have to stand up and give us performances where we get seven, eight, nine out of 10 performances. We are not getting those at the moment. We didn’t have enough today, for sure.”

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United – Premier League – The Hawthorns West Brom owner Guochuan Lai sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman last week. Also in that period, senior players Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill broke a curfew and allegedly stole a taxi while on a club training trip in Barcelona.

And during a game that saw reinstated captain Evans, Barry and Livermore all feature, while Myhill sat on the bench, cries of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” came from the stands after the hosts fell 2-0 down early in the second half. Boos also rang out when Barry was substituted for Livermore.

There were strong words on Twitter after the game from Claire Wheeler, the daughter of Albion great Jeff Astle, who said: “A very, very sad day. To think of the players who fought to get our great club promoted, who fought to keep us up in the Great Escape. Apart from a few, what a bunch of gutless b******s we have now. No fight, no desire, no passion.” Strikes from Rajiv van La Parra in the 48th minute and Steve Mounie in the 56th put Huddersfield 2-0 up before Craig Dawson replied with a header in the 64th. Terriers boss David Wagner – whose side are up three places to 14th, three points above the drop zone – was delighted with how his players handled a “belter” of a match.

“(This was a) massive and deserved result I think,” he said.

Great fight today boys...we’ll deserved 3 points 🔵⚪️

I told you bro @stevemkms today we celebrate black panther style 🙅🏽‍♂️🔥#win #celebrate #blackpanther #anotherone #dedication #cantstopwontstop #terrierspirit #htafc pic.twitter.com/to5oVYoaQW — Collin (@CollinQuaner) February 24, 2018 “It was a belter today and in a belter you have to fight, show commitment and desire, effort and attitude, togetherness. All of my players have done this. “It was a fantastic afternoon for us. It was a final for both teams, we have won it and I am absolutely happy.”

