Palace missing key defenders for Brighton clash

Crystal Palace remain without a handful of defenders for Monday’s derby date with Brighton.

Mamadou Sakho will sit out the Premier League clash as he serves the second of his three-match ban for a red card in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Joel Ward (knee), Patrick Van Aanholt (hamstring) and Jeffrey Schlupp (muscle) are also sidelined and that leaves boss Roy Hodgson with a selection problem at left-back.

Ex-Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald filled the void off the bench at Watford last weekend and is set to provide cover in that position against the Seagulls.

Brighton will give striker Aaron Connolly as much time as possible to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

Connolly is a doubt after missing Albion’s draw with Wolves because of a groin problem, while winger Solly March remains sidelined by a similar issue.

Seagulls midfielder Dale Stephens serves a one-match ban after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign. Winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) is still out.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Hennessey, Henderson, Tomkins, Cahill, Kelly, Dann, Townsend, Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, McCarthy, Riedewald, Camarasa, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke, Wickham.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Bissouma, Mooy, Propper, Alzate, Trossard, Gross, Maupay, Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Connolly.

PA Media