Sam Allardyce insists he’s unfazed by an Everton club survey which asked fans to rate their trust in the Englishman’s managerial ability. When asked what number he would give himself, Allardyce jokily told reporters to “piss off” but did admit that the club had ‘slipped up’.

Sam Allardyce insists he’s unfazed by an Everton club survey which asked fans to rate their trust in the Englishman’s managerial ability. When asked what number he would give himself, Allardyce jokily told reporters to “piss off” but did admit that the club had ‘slipped up’.

'P*** off!' - Sam Allardyce on the defensive as he admits Everton 'slipped up' over fan survey

Members of Everton’s Fans’ Panel were emailed a questionnaire earlier this week in which they were asked to rate club management, players’ performances and fan experience, among other topics, on a scale of zero to 10 – with 0 being ‘completely disagree’ and 10 being ‘completely agree’.

Concerning Allardyce and his coaching staff, the survey asked for a score based on the following statement: “I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff of Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team.” The survey naturally raised eyebrows and Allardyce, despite insisting “it hasn’t made any difference to me”, admits the club had made an error.

“I think from my point of view and club’s view it was a mistake,” he said. “It’s allowed you to write some beautiful headlines. “The survey passed out by the director of marketing was a slip up. His knowledge is about marketing and not football. He got things wrong”

Asked what he would give himself, Allardyce jokingly replied: “P*** off!” before adding: “Eleven! “It hasn’t made any difference to me and it won’t until someone at the very highest level rings me up and says, ‘Sam you’re not wanted any more’.

“If that happened, I’d be more than disappointed. “The only reason I am here is because the team wasn’t good enough before I got here. That was the opinion of the board.”

Online Editors