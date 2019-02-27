Ozil and Mkhitaryan star as Arsenal hammer Bournemouth

Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan put on an Emirates masterclass as Arsenal thrashed Bournemouth.

The pair were the pick of the bunch as the Gunners secured an emphatic 5-1 victory to inflict an eight consecutive Premier League away defeat on Eddie Howe’s side.

Ozil and Mkhitaryan scored the first two goals before Lys Mousset pulled one back for Bournemouth – only for Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to seal a comfortable win with second-half strikes.

Press Association