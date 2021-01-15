Outrage at James McClean’s breach is unfair in light of easy treatment of bigger Covidiots

So now James McClean is an alleged Covidiot.

While it may not have taken a pandemic for his harshest critics to cast him as an idiot, this latest controversy could see his club career unravel.

There will be little space for much subtle discussion on the issue after the news that Stoke City have suspended him for tomorrow’s game with Blackburn Rovers, pending a disciplinary hearing, after the Derryman allegedly broke UK restrictions by training in a private gym.

McClean tested positive for the virus in November and has a young family; allegedly using a private gym for a one-on-one session clearly doesn’t rate high on the level of indiscretion.

And yet it wouldn’t be the first time this particular Irishman in England suffered disproportionately for his actions.

Already, a typically howling rage of condemnation is being propelled in his direction for his latest brush with controversy – if not also representing the pent-up opportunity to retrospectively howl at his multiple previous brushes with controversy.

However, while a summary judgement might assign blame given the alleged facts as presented in the media overnight, it may be pertinent to pause condemnation, perchance to contemplate just why it is that McClean appears to be singled out for special treatment, while others have not.

Just what is it about an unsettled Championship player with a long history of contentious incidents that makes him different from so many other players who have purportedly – or just downright obviously – transgressed during the pandemic?

McClean’s supposed breach, which on the face of it would seem merely to represent the physical, frustrated manifestations of a non-drinker desperately seeking to get back into his manager’s first-team plans, seems to be on the less extreme end of some of the stuff witnessed at other clubs in recent weeks.

Arsenal and Manchester City, for example, amongst several in their league who demonstrated irresponsibility during a pandemic by flying half-way across the globe to the most popular “business destination” of the festive season, which turned out to be a sandy, sun-kissed Dubai beach.

But enough about the women - because those who constantly bleat about the inequalities suffered by female football have been strangely muted when it comes to this issue.

As for the men, where does one possibly start?

Giovanni Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Erik Lamela, the Spurs trio who were joined by Manuel Lanzini in flirting with irregular congregations?

Or perhaps Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic or Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic? Or Man City’s Benjamin Mendy?

Maybe while we’re at it we can include all the footballers who, despite the nebulous warnings from a UK government seeking to distract from its own mis-management, have objected to those familiar images of homosocial bonding bursting through our TV screens during impromptu, but now prohibited, goal celebrations.

The lads are having grave difficulties with that protocol too, with their managers, including that very nice man Jurgen Klopp, also overly sympathetic while those who haven’t ben able to hug dying family members watch on agog.

One might think that should McClean seek to lawyer up during his disciplinary hearing, his beak might be able to rely on quite a long list of precedents with which to disbar any prospect of further punishment being dished out against his client.

If, indeed, the punishment already meted out has not itself already proved beyond the bounds of Stoke’s remit, given that so many other high-profile cases appear to have escaped any sanction at all for a variety of transgressions.

Of course, the fact that there seems to be such a wildly anarchic individualistic streak to the constant series of lapses is not entirely disconnected to the fact that there is a wildly anarchic individualistic streak to those charged with responsible authority.

Whether it is the Premier League, the English Football League, the Women’s Super League or the Football Association, none see it as their place to intervene and hence their inertia is mirrored by their constituents.

For if there are no consequences to any action, then why should those taking any action fear any?

Milivojevic’s reward for demonstrating such questionable leadership was to be neither stripped of his armband nor removed from his starting eleven, with the venerable Roy Hodgson declaring his side’s supporters were more interested in winning matches than obeying rules.

So that’s okay, then. He then argued that it didn’t matter much because Milivojevic tested negative which completely misses the point.

Jose Moruinho sent his player, Reguilon, a Portuguese piglet for his Christmas dinner before discovering his star player was making a pig’s ear of his manager’s consent.

But instead of fuming at one of his three miscreant players, Mourinho instead fumed at football authorities for postponing his side’s league game against Fulham, who had suffered their own Covid issues thanks to their footloose striker.

Despite his status as an Amazon film star, irony obviously has not place in his world.

Pep Guardiola’s defence of Mendy, also included in his next squad, was arguably more surreal than any, leaning on the fact that the player had already tested positive as some sense of maladroit mitigation.

Now literally in a secure bubble beyond the imaginings of those who support them, tested twice-weekly for Covid-19, there is no reasonable excuse for a footballer to disregard the repeatedly self-confessed “privilege” in being afforded the ongoing right to earn millions of pounds to entertain the millions of masses.

Honest mistakes are acceptable; wilful flirtations with accepted protocols are not.

McClean might argue that attending a gym is not the same as posing for Instagram pictures alongside scantily-clad Santa-costumed party girls.

And he may have a point. But the fact is that if it can be proven he broke the rules, then there must be an adequate punishment to fit the supposed crime.

For now, he has been summarily sentenced without a chance to defend himself – not for the first time, as those who saw his defiance at Poppy-wearing singled out, while others who chose to do so for their own reasons were ignored.

Given that he tested positive last year during the FAI’s catastrophic Covid soap opera, those who have met him and any of his family will be aware of how he would forcefully forswear against any action that might endanger them.

As usual, there may be other agendas at play here.

Stoke have signed two wingers recently, which may or may not be pure coincidence, as the club prepare to admonish or absolve their player.

They could, of course, always do nothing, applying a policy of blissful ignorance that everyone else in the UK seem to currently abide by.

But if the sport is seeking to make an example out of McClean, it will be very interesting to hear the reasoning behind such a stance.

As we know by now, they’re all in this together. Right?