| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Outrage at James McClean’s breach is unfair in light of easy treatment of bigger Covidiots

James McClean in action for Stoke. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

James McClean in action for Stoke. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

James McClean in action for Stoke. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

James McClean in action for Stoke. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

So now James McClean is an alleged Covidiot.

While it may not have taken a pandemic for his harshest critics to cast him as an idiot, this latest controversy could see his club career unravel.

There will be little space for much subtle discussion on the issue after the news that Stoke City have suspended him for tomorrow’s game with Blackburn Rovers, pending a disciplinary hearing, after the Derryman allegedly broke UK restrictions by training in a private gym.

Related Content

Privacy