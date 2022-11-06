‘Our style of play has improved’ – Athlone’s Muireann Devaney shrugs off criticism ahead of cup final

Athlone Town’s Muireann Devaney says her side's stunning rise this year has silenced criticism of their style of play, and believes some observers ‘don’t have a leg to stand on’.

The midlands side entered the Women’s National League in 2020 and achieved back-to-back seventh-placed finishes. Tommy Hewitt’s side produced a storming campaign this term however, finishing in second, two points behind champions Shelbourne, who they face in today’s FAI Women’s Cup final (3.0).

Devaney, who was nominated for Young Player of the Year this week, feels while some criticism was warranted early on, her side should now be respected after defeating the likes of Shels, Wexford Youths and Peamount this year.

“A lot of people do criticise the way Athlone play, but lots of teams have finished their league and cup campaigns, and we are still here,” said the 19-year-old.

“People have been very critical that Athlone just kick the ball, but we don’t let that get in our way. Our style of play has improved over the last few months. We are scoring top quality goals and are not conceding, I’m not sure what else we can do. It has kept a lot of those people quiet now.

“Last year, they were probably right because we were getting beat, but this year, I think we have made them change their attitude towards Athlone with our performances. I don’t think they have a leg to stand on by saying we don’t play good football.”

As Athlone face their first cup final, Devaney reflected on their unprecedented success this year, and says they don’t fear 2016 champions Shelbourne, who her side defeated when they met in the league in September.

“If you told me at the start of the year, we would be in a cup final and very close to the league title, I would have taken it with open arms,” said the Leitrim native, who was called up by Vera Pauw for Ireland’s training camp last August.

“I am sure we will go in as underdogs but we’ll be well prepared for the pressure that will be on us. We don’t fear Shelbourne, but will give them the respect they deserve, They are league champions and played in the Champions League. We know exactly what they are capable of but hopefully our strengths will pull us through on the day.

“I remember watching the last cup final in my sitting room and thinking wow, imagine playing in that and here I am. I'm only in my second year with Athlone and we are in a cup final. The hard work has to pay off at some stage.”

Devaney insists the WNL must go professional to keep talent here, and prevent more clubs missing out on compensation for those who leave Ireland, adding it would be a worry if it doesn't.

“If we want to keep players in Ireland, it has to go professional,” said the midfielder.

“Why stay if players are barely getting travel expenses. You saw with Shelbourne this season, it just seemed to be player after player (who left). It would be a worry if it doesn’t go professional next year.

“If it’s not going professional, I definitely would like to go to England. It’s the only way to progress and make a name for yourself. Why stay here if they are not being treated properly?”