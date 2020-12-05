'Our parent body has no interest in grassroots football' - DDSL hit out at FAI as underage soccer remains suspended

The DDSL have accused the FAI of having no interest in grassroots football. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The powerful Dublin and District Schoolboys/girls League (DDSL) have accused the FAI of having "no interest in Grassroots football" and have appealed to their members to contact their local politicians to express the anger of the soccer community at the fact that underage soccer in Ireland remains in lockdown while the GAA's underage tournaments have been given the green light to resume next week.

And the board of the DDSL say they fear that young players "will abandon the game we endeavour to grow each week" in frustration at only being allowed to train with no matches permitted.

The FAI informed their stakeholders on Thursday that, based on Government advice, there would be no immediate return to play for underage teams, at all levels. There had been hope that the Elite underage levels, the League of Ireland's U-17 and U-19 leagues, could restart this month and complete the remainder of the season. But the FAI said they regretted that all underage football matches were off until further notice, though teams can continue to train.

The Government decision, particularly in light of the underage championships in Gaelic football and hurling being allowed to start next weekend while underage soccer remains in lockdown, has sparked anger at DDSL level but they have also turned their focus on the parent body for what they see as a lack of support.

"As you are all aware by now, we have moved from level 5 to level 3. Naturally this has been welcomed in many quarters but sadly once again the needs of children involved in sport have been ignored," the board of the DDSL said in a circular sent to all club secretaries, in an email seen by independent.ie.

"This is so disappointing.. While access to regular training is welcome there is simply no substitute for children playing football matches and no excuse for discriminating between one group of children and another group through the use of the word Elite.

"As you are aware the Board of Directors, Dublin & District Schoolboys’/Girls’ League wrote to the FAI President Mr Gerry McAnaney on October 15th to express its dismay as to the designation of the underage national league as Elite. This was as a result of the reaction and backlash of our Stakeholders (Secretaries, Managers, Coaches, parents & Guardians) to the FAI statement issued on 18th September.

"It is obvious, at the time of writing, that our parent body has no interest in Grassroots football. Indeed, it appears that the term “Grassroots football” is showered like confetti only when they need Government financial help."

The DDSL called on members to “enlighten the government and Sport Ireland of the tremendous work done by all the volunteers from the 160 clubs, involving 20,000 plus boys and girls in 1000 plus games on a weekly basis."

The statement added: "This can be done by contacting your local politicians, councillors, FAI CEO and Directors, or indeed anybody in the medical decision regime and pointing out the anomalies that exist at present. We are fully aware that this is not everybody’s cup of tea but it is up to us adults to do our level best to look after the welfare of the children in our stewardship."

The DDSL board noted that "The GAA were given the green light to restart its provincial minor and U-20 competitions as the Country moved to Level 3 of the Living with COVID Plan.

"Of the 70 million euro Government funding given to sports organisations, football got 13 million euro. GAA got 31 million plus extra 15 million for the Championship. Rugby got 18 million euro, HOW MUCH OF THIS ENDED UP WITH CLUBS THAT CATER FOR CHILDREN".

The statement also said that there was "No recognition of the tremendous and costly work being done by DDSL Clubs in fighting Covid on a daily basis".

Online Editors