'Our members wish to see full implementation' - SIPTU back government reforms in FAI

SIPTU have asserted that their members in the FAI support the reforms laid out in the contentious Memorandum of Understanding with government.

There is tension at board level over clauses that were added to the January rescue deal that kept the troubled football body afloat.

The main sticking points are a change in the structure of the board to bring the number of independent directors from four to six and a stipulation that Council members with ten years service should step away this summer.

Members of the football community have railed against the tweaks that were strongly driven by outgoing Minister for Sport Shane Ross.

Council member Nixon Morton wrote a lengthy submission detailing grievances and there was a feisty board meeting earlier this week when it emerged that President Gerry McAnaney had spoken to UEFA about the terms of the rescue deal.

There had been speculation that Fianna Fail were open to reviewing the January 30 arrangement, but the new ministerial figures for sport - the Green Party's Catherine Martin and Fianna Fail's Dara Colleary - subsequently wrote to the FAI to say there would be no changes to the memorandum.

Significantly, this deal is a condition to the restoration of state funds. While officials in the football constituencies feel that a 6 v 6 breakdown of independent and elected directors on the board - with independent chair Roy Barrett given a casting vote - would leave the FAI controlled by outside forces, the state green light is essential for financial security.

The governance changes need 75pc support from FAI delegates, and SIPTU say their members want the memorandum to be approved.

SIPTU's Denis Hynes said: "Our members wish to see the full implementation of the memorandum of understanding agreed between the organisation's chairman Roy Barrett and the former Minister of Sport Shane Ross earlier this year. As part of this agreement, the FAI received a €35m bailout from the State.

"Our members do not share the concerns expressed by some of the existing FAI directors about the reduction in their numbers and the further appointment of the six independent directors.

"It is hard to comprehend why some in the FAI are now seeking to revisit an agreement which has financially rescued the organisation and will herald a new era of improved governance.

"Our members can fully understand why the present government does not wish to enter into further discussions with the FAI, or any other stakeholders in domestic football, until the terms of the memorandum of understanding are implemented.

"It is very important there is proper reform of the FAI to ensure there is no repeat of the financial and governance crisis which damaged the reputation of the organisation in recent years."

