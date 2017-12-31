Our goal remains reaching 40 points - for now, says Burnley boss Dyche

Sean Dyche will not set Burnley a new target in 2018 until they have achieved their current goal of beating last season's Premier League points total.

The Clarets have surpassed expectations so far this term and remain on course to comfortably pass last season's 40-point haul, achieved when finishing 16th, after Saturday's goalless draw at Huddersfield.

Dyche's side prepare for the visit of Liverpool on New Year's Day just six points shy of their target with almost half the season still to play. "The goal still, is to build on last season," said Dyche. "Now we're doing that, obviously, but we've got to physically do that.

"So when you get that goal achieved, whenever that day comes when we get the same points or more, hopefully, then how do you move forward from there? Then we'll reassess." Dyche, whose side beat Liverpool 2-0 in last season's corresponding fixture and drew 1-1 at Anfield in September, said the laying down of a new target for the club is no longer straightforward.

He said: "I've always been open-minded. I was open-minded as a player. There's a lot of psychology talk about goal-setting of course, and you have versions of that. "But I think you've got to be careful with that because they can be limiters as well. So we try not to limit the players.

"The next game's the most important. We move on from there and that mindset has kept us clear-minded for five years, so I continue to work like that." Burnley turned in another well-organised, assured display at Huddersfield, creating most of the goalscoring chances.

"Over the season we've got a really healthy return and you can see why with the team playing like that," said Dyche.

"Both on and off the pitch it's been a really positive year, for all parts of the team, myself, the staff, the players, the chief executive, the board, everyone has to come together at a club like Burnley for it to work properly - and the fans.

"The fans have been amazing. So when you get that alignment it doesn't half help. I'm not talking about guarantees. It's very difficult to guarantee winning the Premier League by the way. "But you get a much better chance when everyone's on the same page, which, as a club, both on and off the pitch, I think this one is." Dyche must decide whether to stick with Kevin Long in central defence or recall James Tarkowski following his three-game ban, while both Stephen Ward (knee) and Chris Wood (leg) remain doubtful.

