Eamon Dunphy has reacted to Nottingham Forest's sacking of Martin O'Neill by claiming it's the end of the road for the ex-Ireland manager and his former assistant Roy Keane.

'Yesterday's men' - Eamon Dunphy sees no future in management for Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane after Forest exit

"These guys are way behind the curve. They're yesterday's men," the controversial pundit said in his Irish Daily Star column.

"Unfortunately for O'Neill, there is simply no place in the modern game for his style of management.

"I cannot see him getting another job and I would say the same for Keane, only that there are enough madmen in charge of clubs these days."

In further criticism of O'Neill's methods, Dunphy gave credit to the former Celtic boss' previous assistant, John Robertson, saying that O'Neill's "old-fashioned approach had been exposed" since he and Robertson parted their ways.

Dunphy also said that the pair's appointment for Ireland was a "marriage of convenience, a gimmick to get bums on seats" and that any appointment of Keane to a managerial role would be a "crazy punt."

