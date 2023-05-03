Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join victory parade
Reuters
Wrexham's owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joined the Welsh club's victory parade to mark its fairytale return to the English Football League following a 15-year absence.
Latest Other Soccer
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join victory parade
‘F*** them, I will show I deserve to be in there’ – Zak Delaney hopes to move closer to Ireland dream by impressing in Scottish Cup semi-final
Exclusive | FAI submit report to Government questioning €1.5bn injection of public money into horse and greyhound racing
‘I have shown I’m good enough’ – Liam Kerrigan’s journey from minor GAA in Sligo to playing alongside Fabregas in Italy
Alan Shearer and Ian Wright boycott Match of the Day as Gary Lineker to ‘step back’ from show
Arsenal left with work to do as Sporting take their chance
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refuses to reveal whether Gabriel Jesus is with squad for Lisbon tie
New all-island competition for women’s football this summer
Manchester United get more Spanish opposition in Europa League last 16 while Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon
WATCH: Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic attacked by fan in PSV Eindhoven clash – ‘He was probably angry’
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: Disgraced banker David Drumm, his sister-in-law, and the €2m debt
‘I was petrified’: Young mum who recorded sectarian thugs at front door flees her home
Two supermarkets announce they are dropping the price of their own-brand butter by 40c
Irish company’s pick-up truck photographed on the battlefield in Ukraine
Latest NewsMore
Breaking | Séamus Coleman receives injury boost as Ireland and Everton skipper avoids ACL damage
Dashcam captures frightening moment officer narrowly escapes death
Mirror publisher Reach sees online revenues hit by Facebook changes
Home Office minister says police in Buckingham Palace arrest did 'great thing' for the UK
Christy Dignam's daughter to perform intimate gig to raise funds for her father's palliative care
Billie Eilish and Alexa Chung lead the way for Irish designers Simone Rocha and Róisín Pierce at Met Gala in New York
Care home resident fulfils dream of watching male striptease show at 92
Latest | Dublin GAA tight-lipped on report of lengthy bans handed out after alleged assault on umpire at minor hurling match
Sam Allardyce named as Leeds manager after Javi Gracia is sacked
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join victory parade