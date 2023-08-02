World Cup-winning former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retires at age of 45

World Cup-winning former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has called time on an astonishing 28-year career.

The 45-year-old, who made 975 club appearances and won 176 caps for the Azzurri, had another year left on his contract at Parma, but has opted to hang up his gloves.

He posted on social media: "That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together."

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to play the game, Buffon began in the mid-1990s with Parma, before really making his name during a 17-year stint at Juventus.

He returned for a second spell at the Old Lady after a short time with Paris St Germain and ended his career back at Parma, making 19 appearances for the Serie B side last term.

He won a plethora of medals and broke several records, including most Serie A appearances (657), most club appearances by an Italian player and most Italy caps.

Eighty of those were as captain, which is also a record, and he was a member of the side which won the 2006 World Cup.

