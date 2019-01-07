Sport Other Soccer

Monday 7 January 2019

Wolves 2-1 Liverpool, FA Cup: Home side retake the lead after Ruben Neves screamer

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - January 7, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota REUTERS/Darren Staples
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - January 7, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota REUTERS/Darren Staples

Liverpool make the trip to play Wolves tonight in the final tie of the FA Cup third round weekend. Follow all the updates in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport