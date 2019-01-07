Wolves 2-1 Liverpool, FA Cup: Home side retake the lead after Ruben Neves screamer
Liverpool make the trip to play Wolves tonight in the final tie of the FA Cup third round weekend. Follow all the updates in our live blog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Liverpool distance themselves from January swoop for 19-year-old 'Turkish Messi'
- 'We operated the same way five years ago' - Pochettino sends Spurs bosses a message as he urges club to change its ways
- 'A few players were really ill' - Jurgen Klopp explains why he made nine changes to face Wolves