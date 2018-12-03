A presenter has received a massive backlash after he asked the winner of the women's Ballon d'Or to perform a 'twerk' on stage.

A presenter has received a massive backlash after he asked the winner of the women's Ballon d'Or to perform a 'twerk' on stage.

'Why do women still have to put up with that s**t' - backlash after women's Ballon d'Or winner asked to 'twerk' on stage

Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg has won three Champions League medals in-a-row with Lyon, and last night scooped the Ballon d'Or at a star-studded ceremony in Paris.

Hegerberg made history as the first winner of the women's Ballon d'Or but her moment in the spotlight was sullied by Martin Solveig, a French DJ who was on stage for the award.

Solveig took the opportunity to ask Hegerberg if she would perform a 'twerk' on stage. The crowd's reaction said it all, with Hegerberg quickly shutting down the awkward moment, and Solveig has since come in for plenty of criticism for his inappropriate question.

Former world number one and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray hit out at the "unreal level of sexism".

He took to Instagram to air his views on the controversial incident.

"Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport," he said.

"Why do women still have to put up with that s**t.

"What questions did they ask Mbappe and Modric? I'd imagine something to do with football. And to everyone who thinks people are overreacting and it was just a joke. It wasn't. I've been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal."

Martin Solveig later posted a video apologising on Twitter: "Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended.

"My point was: I don't invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence.

"People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women."

Martin Solveig asked Ada Hegerberg, the first ever Women's Ballon D'Or winner, to twerk pic.twitter.com/vy9O5mC1ZF — 888sport (@888sport) December 3, 2018 Wow - Martin Solveig asks Ada Hederberg - who has just won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or - if she can twerk.



Her reaction is as you would expect. https://t.co/La5gzxvQsP — Jeremy Smith (@jeremysmith98) December 3, 2018 Martin Solveig really asked Ada Hegerberg, the first ever Ballon D'Or winner, to twerk. The absolute disrespect bruh. pic.twitter.com/Mtc5DBjS7a — A West (@ayyy_west) December 3, 2018 Pointless being outraged at the Ballon d'Or result. A popularity contest, monopolised by an electoral college controlled by sponsors & agents. Always will be.



Save your outrage for sexist shitbag Martin Solveig - asking women's winner Ada Hegerberg if she could twerk for him. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 3, 2018 Martin Solveig, hang your head in shame. Just awful. https://t.co/keGKJPVgZe — Chris Schilling (@schillingc) December 3, 2018

On receiving the award, Hegerberg said: "I would like to say a huge thanks to France Football, for letting us have this opportunity to have this award.

"It is a huge step for women's football and the work you have put down is such an important thing for women's football and together we will make a difference.

"I would like to end this speech, with some words to young girls all over the world. Please believe in yourself."

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors