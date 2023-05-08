Why Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou doesn't need to go to England to prove himself

The irony of the timing will not be lost on Celtic supporters when their team’s coronation as supreme leaders of Scottish football came just 24 hours after another crowning ceremony down London way.

The fact that the team did not play on Saturday, while London was engulfed in pomp and ceremony, meant that fans were excused the prospect of standing forGod Save the Kingand being asked to respect that dirge. Although, songs from the Hibernian fans for their Saturday fixture at home to St Mirren made clear that it’s not just Celtic supporters who dispute their status as subjects of the British king.

That Celtic title win was inevitable, only a matter of time before their retention of the league was confirmed. The fixture list throws at them a trip to Ibrox next weekend, which is one of four more league games that the Bhoys can enjoy without the stress of needing points, before next month’s Cup final.

​Rangers changed managers but didn’t manage to build a squad capable of laying a glove on Celtic this season underlining again just how far behind they are. With utter predictability, Celtic have won the league, will probably add the Cup and are back in the Champions League.

There is also the unwanted predictability of interest in their manager, Ange Postecoglou, the man whose stamp and influence is all over his side.

The insanity of the recruitment market for managers in the English Premier League, means that Postecoglou’s name will be in the frame for the many jobs bound to come up over the coming weeks and months.

He is one of the few people coaching in the UK who essentially has a job for life as it would take a catastrophic sequence of events for the Celtic board to dismiss him. No longer is Champions League group stage qualification now deemed a core demand but reality has hit home at Parkhead and it’s accepted that it will take a lot for the team to dine at that table again. It hurts some to admit it but Europa League football will do, seeing as Celtic are just too poor as a club without access to petrodollars to feed that Champions League urge.

A decade ago, defeat in the qualifying round of the Champions League would have left a Celtic coach on shaky ground but now it’s accepted that other teams are simply richer than Celtic.

Clubs like PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea will sack a coach who has the temerity to not win the Champions League no matter their successes domestically. Celtic, however, no longer have such illusions and Postecoglou is under no such pressure.

What’s next for him and the club is the question as English teams are bound to come calling. And even a bottom-three Premier League club can offer Postecoglou a wage packet that dwarfs anything Celtic have to offer.

Those in charge of English clubs make some very poor decisions (Chelsea’s hire-and-fire policy, the basket case that is Watford’s employment policies), they make easy ones (hiring managers whose have big reputations but whose best days are gone). Any club between fourth in the Premier League and the bottom three of the Championship would relish Postecoglou.

He can deal with intense pressure has an eye for a player and a scouting network that others can envy.

But he is likely to stay for the time being. He may eventually get bored of winning the league time and again and perhaps a proper Rangers challenge could stir his hunger for more. Europe and the chance of winning the Europa League would also satisfy his desire.

He’s seen coaches, such as Steven Gerrard, go south and witness those careers also go south. For a well-travelled Australian man of Greek origin, taking over a Southampton and getting fired after a month holds no appeal.

Celtic will one day lose their coach. For him and for the club, it should only be for bigger and better things, like a World Cup tilt with Australia or Greece, or a chance to build and win.

He has seen more than England’s Premier League, and the chance to win more at Celtic, add more lustre to his status and then go on to better is and should be more appealing that trying to get Watford promoted.

Celtic has a king and he’s called Ange The First, not George The Third. For now, there’s no reason for that crown to be taken away.