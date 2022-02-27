LIVERPOOL'S League Cup final hero Caoimhín Kelleher says manager Jurgen Klopp has already welcomed him to the "wall of fame" for goalkeepers at the Anfield club.

Cork native Kelleher was hailed by Reds fans after they defeated Chelsea on penalties after a 0-0 draw across 90 minutes and then extra time at Wembley.

Kelleher scored his kick, the 11th taken by his team and when Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his kick over the bar, the day belonged to Liverpool, and Kelleher.

The EFL Cup final hero says Klopp has already welcomed him to the "wall of fame" for goalkeepers at the Anfield club.

"It was more hit and hope," the Cork native joked when asked if he leaned on his experiences as a striker before he was converted to a keeper by Ringmahon Rangers.

"I thought I'd save one, I didn't, I got close to a few. When it came down to me I didn't think I had scored the winning penalty, I forgot! I scored the winning one but all the penalties from the lads were class. I got close to a few, got a hand to a few but all the penalties were quality.

"I thought we had scored when we had the goal that was obviously disallowed, over the whole game a draw was a fair result."

Klopp congratulated Kelleher after the game. "He just said well done for scoring the winning penalty, there is a wall at Liverpool with all the goalies who have won cups, he just said now is your chance, you can go up on that wall," Kelleher told Sky Sports.